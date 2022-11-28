2 missing people Found Dead In Water Tank In Rajasthan.

A man and a woman’s dead bodies were found in a water tank in Rajasthan’s Barmer district. They have been identified as Sindhari residents Channani and Jogaram.

According to reports, the married woman had an affair with the man, and the two of them have been gone since November 13.

The bodies, which are allegedly about 10 days old, have been removed from the tank and will be given to their loved ones for final rites following a post-mortem, informed police.

She had wed Vishnaram six months prior, but on November 13 she went missing from the home of her in-laws.

Additionally, her in-laws had filed a missing case to the Sindhari police station.

Later police started looking for her and travelled to Hyderabad out of suspicion.