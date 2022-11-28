Chancellor has to discuss appointments with government, UGC tells Kerala HC

Kochi: The Kerala High Court will pronounce the verdict in the plea of state government against the appointment of temporary vice-chancellor in the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University by the chancellor against its recommendation. The final hearing of the case was held on Monday. The court asked the University Grants Commission to submit its opinion on the matter as an affidavit.

UGC told the court that the chancellor has to discuss VC appointments with the government. This is applicable in VC-in-charge appointments as well, it said. Meanwhile, the governor argued before the court that the appointment of Prof Ciza Thomas was made after considering her academic credentials. He argued that the appointment was based on the UGC regulations.

Kerala had argued that since UGC does not specify how to appoint temporary VC, the state act must be followed. It pleaded that the appointment shall be nullified since the governor did not abide by the KTU Act. The temporary appointment was necessitated over Supreme Court’s order quashing the appointment of Dr Rajasree MS as KTU VC, which said UGC norms were violated.