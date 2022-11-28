Chennai: Gautham Karthik marries Manjima Mohan. First wedding photo out.

Manjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik have become husband and wife. In front of their loved ones and friends, they were united in marriage during a romantic ceremony. A photo from the mandap leaked on the internet shortly after they exchanged vows and is currently doing the rounds online. Manjima and Gautham are dressed in white and smiling for the camera in the picture. Three years had passed since the beginning of the relationship.

On October 31, Gautham Karthik and Manjma Mohan made their Instagram connection public. Finally, the couple got engaged.

On November 28, Gautham and Manjima exchanged vows in Chennai during a small ceremony. For their special day, they dressed alike. Manjima was ethereal in an ivory saree, while Gautham looked dapper in a clean white shirt and dhoti. The couple posed for photos at the location while holding hands.

2019 saw the friendship between Manjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik grow as they collaborated at Devarattam. Later, they made the decision to advance their relationship. After two days, Manjima accepted Gautham’s proposal. To friends and relatives, the two made invitations by hand.