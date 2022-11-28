China: During protests against Covid shutdown, police and people of Shanghai came face to face.

On Sunday, the police apprehended a number of Shanghai citizens who were participating in a protest against the country’s draconian COVID control laws. The demonstrations have since grown more intense and expanded to numerous areas, including Wuhan, where the pandemic initially surfaced more than three years ago.

In a video obtained by the news organisation Reuters, protesters can be heard singing the national anthem in the streets of Shanghai. Police physically removed protesters from the area by using force. Some prisoners were released later on.

According to Reuters, locals could be heard chanting ‘Free them!’ as police escorted protesters out of the area. There are a lot of police on Wulumuqi Road, where protests that began as a candlelight vigil on Saturday have turned violent on Sunday.

There hasn’t been a spike in civil disobedience on mainland China’s streets since President Xi Jinping took office ten years ago as dissatisfaction over his infamous zero-Covid policy builds.

In Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang region, a residential high-rise building caught fire on Thursday, killing ten people. Lockdowns were attributed with starting the fire after videos of the incident were posted on social media, which caused protests.