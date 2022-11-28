Ethiopian national detained by DRI with 50 crore rupees’ worth of heroin

At Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, DRI agents detained an Ethiopian national who was in possession of heroin worth Rs 50 crore.

During an operation, DRI agents apprehended an Ethiopian national at the Mumbai airport in possession of 7.9 kilogrammes of powder heroin valued at 50 crore.

On November 25, surveillance was set up by a group of DRI officers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport based on specific intelligence gathered by the DRI, Mumbai Zonal Unit that some narcotic substance is being smuggled into India by passengers travelling from Addis Abeba to Mumbai.

The team of DRI officers were able to identify and detain the suspected passengers, and after a thorough check of their luggage, they were able to retrieve some packets of light brown powder that had been cunningly hidden inside their trolley bags. There was heroin in the powder, according to the test results. 7.9 kilogramme of heroin in total were found. The contraband is worth more than Rs 50 crores on the black market.

The travellers were taken into custody after being placed under arrest and then released. To dismantle the drug trafficking organisation responsible, additional investigation is being conducted in the case.