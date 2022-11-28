FIFA World Cup 2022: Cameroon, Serbia settles for a draw

Doha: In football, Cameroon and Serbia settled for a draw in their second match in Group G of the ongoing FIFA World Cup at Al Janoub Stadium, Al-Wakrah, Doha. Both Cameroon and Serbia lost their first match. Both the teams have 1 point each and are the bottom of the points table.

For Cameroon Jean Charles Castelletto scored the first goal in 29th minute. Strahinja Pavlovic scored the equalizing goal for Serbia in the 46th minute and Sergej Milinkovic Savic took a lead for the European team in the 48th minute. Aleksandar Mitrovic scored another goal for Serbia in the 53rd minute. Vincent Abuubaker and Eric Maxim Choupo Moting scored goals for the African country in the 63rd and 66th minute of the game.

Cameroon and Serbia had faced each other only one time earlier. Both the teams met each other in an international friendly in June 2010. Serbia defeated the African country 4-3 in that game.