FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal to face Uruguay

Doha: Portugal will clash with Uruguay in a Group H in the FIFA World Cup 2022 at Lusail Stadium in Doha at 12.30 am (IST). Portugal had won their first match against the Ghana and has 3 points. A win against Uruguay will guarantee their last-16 spot.

Uruguay will have to win this match if they are to progress to the knockout rounds. In the first match Uruguay settled for a goalless draw with South Korea and has 1 point.

Also Read: IBA Youth World Championships: Ravina wins gold medal

Portugal Probable Starting Line-up: Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro; Ruben Neves, William Carvalho, Bruno Fernandes; Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao

Uruguay Probable Starting Line-up: Sergio Rochet, Jose Maria Gimenez, Sebastian Coates, Mathias Olivera, Matias Vecino, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Valverde, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Darwin Nunez, Luis Suarez