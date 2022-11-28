Force Motors launches Urbania van in India: Features and price

Mumbai: Indian multinational automotive manufacturing company, Force Motors launched Urbania van in India. The new van is priced at Rs 28.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new utility vehicle is being offered in 3 variants namely Short Wheelbase, Medium Wheelbase, and Long Wheelbase. The shorter one has a wheelbase of 3350 mm with a seating capacity of 10 excluding the driver. The medium wheelbase van has a wheelbase of 3615 mm and can transport 13 passengers besides the driver. The third variant has the longest wheelbase at 4400 mm and can accommodate a maximum of 17 people sans the driver.

Also Read:Indian Railways cancels these trains for 3 months: Full list

The vehicle is powered by a Mercedes-derived 2.6L CR ED TCIC diesel engine. The engine churns out 115 bhp of power and 350 Nm of peak torque. Urbania features LED daytime running lamps, LED tail lamps, individual AC vents along with individual reading lamps, USB ports, 17.8 cm LCD touchscreen with built-in Bluetooth and camera inputs, with 6/8 speaker acoustic system, an engine start-stop button, tilt and telescopic steering, dashboard-mounted gear lever, and central locking and power windows system. Safety features include dual airbags and collapsible steering, advanced ESP, ABS, and EBD, hill hold safety, camera and ultrasonic sensor-based system for reverse parking assistance and a vehicle transponder-based engine immobiliser.