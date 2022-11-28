Gold jewellery worth over 94 lakh rupees seized by Delhi airport customs from two passengers

At the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, two passengers had 1,849 grammes of gold jewellery worth over 94 lakhs seized by airport customs preventive officers. These people flew from Dubai to Delhi.

Based on a tip, the customs officers detained the two passengers, Amit Bhandari and Rohit Chhugani.After passing through the green channel, the passengers were stopped, and their luggage forced to undergo x-ray inspection.

While the luggage was being examined, some suspicious-looking black-colored x-ray images were found inside the luggage.

According to the reports, 1,849 grammes of various gold jewellery with a tariff value of Rs 94,80,667 were found.

The arrests were made in accordance with section 104 of the Customs Act of 1962, whereas the recoveries were made in accordance with section 110 of the same law.