Group of men attack Aaftab Poonawala’s car outside forensic lab, yelling, ‘Will chop him into 70 pieces’

On Monday evening, a group of men attacked the car carrying Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the accused in the murder of Shraddha Walkar, in front of a forensic science facility in Delhi’s Rohini area.

After Aaftab was taken out of the lab where he is undergoing a polygraph test, the men, who were at least 15 in number, attacked the vehicle. They were seen pursuing the car while holding swords in their hands. The men gathered close to the car, and the police officers stationed there had to fire in the air to push them away.

While being arrested by the police, one of the men who attacked the car claimed to India Today that they were a group of 15 people from Gurugram.

‘He (Aaftab) killed our sister and chopped her into 35 pieces. We will chop him into 70 pieces,’ one of the men told India Today.

Aaftab Poonawala is charged with killing Shraddha Walkar, his live-in partner, chopping up her body into 35 pieces, keeping them in a fridge, and then gradually tossing them into a Mehrauli forest in Delhi.

‘Police are giving Aaftab security,’ the attackers alleged.The man claimed to be affiliated with the ‘Hindu Sena.’ He reacted, ‘I will kill him,’ when asked whether it was appropriate to seek revenge on their own and whether using a sword to cut down Aaftab was justified.

The man said to India Today, ‘What will we do alive if our sisters and daughters are unsafe?’