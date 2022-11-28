Partha Chatterjee’s bail plea in Bengal teacher recruitment case rejected by CBI court

Partha Chatterjee’s request for bail was denied by a special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Kolkata, and his judicial custody was extended until December 12. Partha Chatterjee was detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 23 as part of their investigation into the alleged money laundering in the ‘teacher recruitment scam’ case.

Along with Partha Chatterjee, the court also placed former West Bengal Board of Secondary Education president Kalyanmoy Ganguly, former West Bengal School Service Commission advisor SP Sinha, former WBSSC chairman Subiresh Bhattacharya, and former SSC chairman Ashoke Saha in judicial custody for an additional 14 days.

All of them will be produced before the court on December 12.

The Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) Act’s provisions led to Chatterjee’s arrest. The arrest followed the ED’s recovery of Rs 20 crore in cash from the residence of Arpita Mukherjee, a close friend and associate of Trinamool Congress (TMC) minister.