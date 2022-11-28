Rahul Gandhi rides bicycle during Bharat Jodo in Madhya Pradesh day after bike ride

Rahul Gandhi was spotted cycling in Madhya Pradesh as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which was travelling to Ujjain, after his bike ride was documented in photos and videos. After travelling through Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, the Congress’ Kanyakumari to Kashmir footmarch entered the BJP-ruled state last week. The mass contact programme seeks to rekindle community connections.

The Congress tweeted Gandhi’s most recent photo along with the Hindi message, ‘We are the voice of the nation, stop us if you can.’ In Gujarat, where the crucial assembly elections are scheduled to take place in a few days, the former head of the Congress party has been leading the protest despite intense campaigning by opposition parties. Gandhi visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat last week, where he unsurprisingly attacked the BJP, which has ruled Gujarat for the past 27 years.

Ever since it was declared out of power at the Center in 2014, the Congress has experienced numerous back-to-back electoral defeats. The Congress wants to revive its electoral fortunes in advance of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with the mass contact programme, which aims to travel 3,500 km across the nation.

In Madhya Pradesh, renowned Urdu poet Rahat Indori’s son Satlaj Rahat also participated in the yatra and reportedly gave Rahul Gandhi two books, including his father’s autobiography, that were dedicated to him. The footmarch began in September, and since then, a number of people have joined it, including actor Pooja Bhatt.