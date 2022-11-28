Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end at record high for third day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices settled at an all-time high for third day in a row. The domestic benchmark indices were ending higher for the fifth straight session.

BSE Sensex ended at 62,508.80, up 211.16 points or 0.34%. This is a new record high closing of Sensex. NSE Nifty ended with gains of 50 points or 0.27% at 18,562.75, a new record-high closing. About 2024 shares have advanced, 1458 shares declined, and 185 shares remained unchanged in the equity market. All sectoral indices except metal ended higher. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices added 0.7%.

The top gainers in the market were Reliance Industries, Nestle, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, BPCL, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Consumer Products, SBI Life ICICI Bank, and IndusInd Bank. The top losers in the market were Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, Apollo Hospitals, Bharti Airtel and Tata Steel.