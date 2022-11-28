Two foreign nationals detained after NCB busts an international drug ring in Goa

An international drug cartel that operated in Goa was recently busted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Two foreign nationals were detained along with 107 MDMA tablets, 40 grammes of high-grade mephedrone, and 55 grammes of top-shelf hashish.

The NCB, Goa Sub Zonal Unit, received information about a drug syndicate run by foreign nationals in the area of North Goa, and as a result, action was taken. Intelligence sources were contacted and details about a young Russian woman named Ambika were examined based on the inputs. According to reports, the woman was working with a foreign associate named J Lee.

Investigation revealed that the accused had been operating in Goa for a long period of time and had only ever supplied drugs to white tourists. Lee, a resident of Goa’s Mapusa, is a British national.

Ambika was found close to Uddo Beach in Siolim, North Goa, and had a shipment of ecstasy pills for further distribution. As soon as they arrived, NCB-Goa Sub Zone officials set up a trap to physically locate and capture the woman before she could spread the contraband to others.

She was found to be in possession of 50 ecstasy pills, and she was immediately taken into custody for further investigation.

The NCB officials carried out a late-night operation to catch Lee. Along with 57 ecstasy pills, 40 grammes of MD (mephedrone), 55 grammes of high-quality hashish, and Rs. 4.5 lakh, Lee was caught.

Lee admitted during questioning that the money found was the sale proceeds of the drugs, part of which was intended to be sent as payment and the rest to be used to purchase new consignments of drugs. He also revealed that Ambika is his daughter.