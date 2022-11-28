Two travellers’ gold jewellery valued over 94 lakh rupees is seized by Delhi airport customs.

At the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, two people with 1,849 grammes of gold jewellery valued over 94 lakhs seized by airport customs preventative agents. These travellers travelled from Dubai to Delhi.

Based on a tip, the customs authorities detained the two travellers, Amit Bhandari and Rohit Chhugani.

After passing through the green channel, the travellers were stopped, and their luggage underwent x-ray inspection.

While the luggage was being examined, some suspicious-looking black-colored x-ray images were found inside the luggage.

According to the reports, 1,849 grammes of various gold jewellery with a tariff value of Rs 94,80,667 were found.

While the arrests were made in accordance with section 104 of the Customs Act of 1962, the recoveries were effected under section 110 of the same law.