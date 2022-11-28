US military officers promoted during ‘Indo-US drills’ in Himalayas!

Four US Army officers received promotions in the area of Nada Devi, the second-highest mountain in the Himalayas, in the first ceremony of its sort. The US Army’s 11th Airborne division included the officers among its ranks. The Pacific Division of the US Army tweeted about this on their account.

‘In full view of Nanda Devi, the second-tallest mountain in the tallest mountain range in the world, Capt. Cerruti, Lt. Russell, Lt. Brown and Lt. Hack became the first four @USArmy Officers to be promoted in the Himalayas during Yudh Abhyas Exercise,’ US Army tweeted.

The US and Indian army are presently conducting a coordinated military operation in the Himalayas. The exercises will last for two weeks. Every year, India and the US conduct a military drill called Yudh Abhyas. They are held with the intention of fostering communication between the two armies’ best practices, strategies, and operational procedures. Enhancing interoperability between the two forces is another goal of the exercise.

The Yudh Abhyas exercise will emphasise HADR (humanitarian aid and disaster relief) actions as well. Indian and US soldiers will rehearse quick and coordinated relief operations to be conducted in event of a natural catastrophe, according to the Indian Ministry of Defense.