Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot share stage and say, ‘We Are United’ days after fight

Days after teasing each other, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot appeared together on stage on Tuesday in what could be seen as a show of strength for the Congress as Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ prepares to enter the state on December 4.

At the party headquarters in Jaipur, senior leaders of the Rajasthan Congress met to discuss the costs associated with the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Gehlot and Pilot are seen folding their hands in greeting. KC Venugoal, the general secretary of the AICC, was also present.

‘If Rahul Gandhi has said that both (Sachin Pilot and I ) are assets then we are assets. Every worker is an asset and together we’ll make Bharat Jodo Yatra a success. We will win the 2023 assembly poll as people are supporting us and the atmosphere is in our favour,’ Gehlot said after the meeting.

‘The country is suffering from inflation and high unemployment. The challenge is to deal with tension rising across the country. Everybody has accepted message of Rahul Gandhi,’ Gehlot continued by saying that the BJP is stirring up opposition to the yatra out of fear for the event.

‘Bharat Jodo Yatra with Rahul Gandhi will be welcomed with maximum enthusiasm and energy in Rajasthan. The Yatra will spend 12 days in the state. It will be a historic Yatra with participation of all sections of people,’ Pilot told reporters in Jaipur.