Avatar 2 not to be released in Kerala: says State film exhibitors

Kochi: Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala on Tuesday said that it will not cooperate with the release of Avatar: The Way of Water due to disagreement with the profit sharing clause in the agreement with the filmmakers. Reportedly, distributors have asked more share in the first week of the film’s release which has led to this mayhem.

FEUOK said the film, scheduled for release on December 17, will not be screened in the 400 theatres under the organisation. According to the office bearers, the Avatar owners sought 60% of the income, unlike the precedent of 50% to 55%. Besides, they were unaware of the change till they received the contract.

The James Cameron movie, produced by Jon Landau, has a budget of $25 crores. The film is distributed by 20th Century Studios.