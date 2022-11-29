Bhopal CM announces Rs. 4 lakh aid package after three journalists killed in car accident

On the Bhopal-Vidisha road in the Salamatpur police station area, three journalists, including the president of the Vidisha Press Club, were killed when the vehicle they were riding was struck by an unknown vehicle.

The accident occurred as the group was riding a bike from Bhopal to Vidisha, instantly killing all three.

The deceased included two journalists, Sunil Sharma and Narendra Dixit, as well as Rajesh Sharma, president of the Vidisha Press Club.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, posted a message on Twitter expressing his condolences for the deaths of the three journalists.

He wrote in Hindi, which could be translated as, ‘Sad news has been received of Vidisha Press Club President Rajesh Sharma and fellow journalists Sunil Sharma and Narendra Dixit passing away in an accident. I pray to God to grant the departed souls a place in his holy feet and strength to the family members to bear this deep sorrow. Om Shanti.’

The CM further announced financial help of Rs. 4 lakh each to the victims families while expressing grief.