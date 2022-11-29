Dance, music, and fireworks are prohibited at Muslim weddings in Jharkhand

In a block in the Dhanbad district of Jharkhand, a group of Muslim clerics declared a ban on ‘un-Islamic practises’ like dancing, playing loud music, and displaying fireworks during weddings. They also threatened to fine anyone who disobeyed the order.

The restrictions will start on December 2, according to Maulana Masud Akhtar, Head Imam of the Sibilibadi Jama Masjid in the Nirsa block, who stated this on Monday.

‘We unanimously decided that Nikah (marriage) would be solemnized according to Islamic religion and there would be no dance, playing of DJ music and display of fireworks. Those who will violate the order will be fined Rs 5,100,’ Akhtar said.

‘Such practices are not permitted in Islam. These also cause inconvenience to people,’according to the head imam who presided over the meeting on Sunday where the decision was made. According to Akhtar, the marriage must be performed before 11 p.m. because the time after that is unlucky.

‘If anyone tries to perform the Nikah after 11 pm will also be slapped with a fine. The violator of the norm will have to tender a written apology too,’ he said. The cleric urged community members to inform their family members and other important stakeholders of their decision.