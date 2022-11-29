Delhi High Court seeks reply from police regarding independent inquiry on Jamia Milia  violence issue

New Delhi: The Division Bench of Delhi High Court sought a response from Delhi Police on Tuesday, over an amended application seeking an independent Inquiry and constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in relation to relating to violence in Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University on December 15 2019.

The bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Talwant Singh on Tuesday posted the matter for December 13, 2022, and noted that the several prayers in the matter have become infructuous and the petitioner is pressing for only a few prayers through an amended plea seeking monetary compensation, the Constitution of SIT etc. On the last date of the hearing, the Bench headed by the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court had transferred a batch of petitions to another bench, relating to violence at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University on December 15 2019.

The bench transferred the concerned matters after noting that the Bench headed by Justice Siddharth Mridul is already examining a bunch of petitions related to North East Delhi violence. The matters are deferred for November 28, 2022. Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves appeared for the petitioner side and Advocate Rajat Nair appeared for Centre Government (Delhi Police) in the matter.

Recently the Supreme Court had requested the Delhi High Court to give an early hearing to the plea after the petitioner’s lawyer submitted to Supreme Court that the matter is pending before the Delhi High Court for years. The high court was hearing a batch of petitions including one filed by lawyer Nabila Hasan through advocates Sneha Mukherjee and Siddharth Seem seeking action against cops over Jamia violence.

In the batch of petitions, some petitioners had blamed the forces for using extreme, ruthless and excessive physical force and violence against unarmed and peaceful students. The petitions also raised questions over the use of ‘extreme’ measures such as tear gas shells, chilli-based explosives and rubber bullets against the protesters.

Several protesters and policemen sustained injuries during a protest against the new citizenship law near the Jamia Millia Islamia University campus on December 15, 2019. Some public transport was set on fire and other public properties were also damaged in the protest. The petitioner has approached the Delhi High Court against Delhi Police officials for allegedly attacking the students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University on December 15 2019.