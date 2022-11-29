Did Cristiano Ronaldo head the ball against Uruguay for Portugal’s first goal?

Cristiano Ronaldo was given credit for the opening goal in Portugal’s 2-0 victory over Uruguay on Monday, but Bruno Fernandes claimed he mistakenly believed he had scored it. The Ronaldo’s cross from the Manchester United midfielder flew straight in, but the seasoned striker missed the ball by the thinnest of margins. After Uruguay was assessed a penalty for handball late in the game, Fernandes added the second from the spot and was named the game’s MVP. Portugal’s advancement to the round of 16 in Qatar was ensured by the victory.

When the ball appeared to have touched Cristiano, Fernandes said, ‘I celebrated as if it had been his goal because my goal was to cross the ball for him.’

What matters is that we were successful in moving on to the next round and that we were able to defeat a formidable foe.

In order for Portugal to defeat South Korea on Friday and secure first place in Group H, Fernandes emphasised that they would have to perform at their peak.

Fernando Santos, the coach of Portugal, preferred to highlight the whole team rather than Fernandes when offering accolades.

Santos asserted, ‘I believe it is the outcome of the team’s efforts. The athlete won’t perform well if the team doesn’t play well’