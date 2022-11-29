FIFA World Cup 2022: Iran to lock horns with USA

Doha: Iran and the USA will play their third match in the Group B of the ongoing FIFA World Cup at Doha in Qatar. Iran stands at the second position with 3 points while the USA is at the third position with 2 points.

Iran lost to England by ‘6-2’ and defeated Wales by ‘2-0’. The USA settled for draw against England and Wales.

Iran and the USA have faced off each other 2 times before this in FIFA World Cup 1998 group stage and a friendly match in 2000. Iran won the world cup match and the other match ended in a draw.

Iran possible starting lineup: H Hosseini; Rezaeian, M Hosseini, Pouraliganji, Mohammadi; Ali Gholizadeh, Nourollahi, Ezatolahi, Hajsafi; Taremi, Azmoun

USA possible starting lineup: Turner; Dest, Zimmerman, Ream, Robinson; Adams, Musah, McKennie; Pulisic, Weah, Wright