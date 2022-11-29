FIFA World Cup 2022: Wales to take on England

Doha: England will face Wales in a Group B match of the FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar. This is the third match for both the teams. England has nearly secured its round of 16 berths. The English team has defeated Iran by ‘ 6-2’ and settled for a goalless draw against the USA. They have 4 points and a goal difference of +4.

Wales had lost to Iran and settled for a draw with the USA. They have only 1 point. This is for the first time in the history that the England is facing a fellow British nation in the World Cup.

Wales possible starting lineup: Ward; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Ramsey, Ampadu, Williams; James, Moore, Bale

England possible starting lineup: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Henderson; Sterling, Mount, Foden; Kane