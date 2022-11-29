Former Russian Minister Detained at Dehradun Airport With Satellite Phone

An official reported that a former Russian minister was detained on Sunday night at the airport in Dehradun for illegally carrying a satellite phone. Without prior authorization, satellite phones are not permitted in airports or on flights.

Russian Agriculture and Food Minister Victor Semenov, 64, served in the position from 1998 to 1999. At 4:20 PM, he was halted by members of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which guards airports.

Semenov, a resident of Moscow, was slated to take an IndiGo trip to Delhi.

He was unable to provide any legitimate documentation proving his ownership of the gadget. According to the FIR (First Information Report) that the police have on file, the former Russian minister said that he was carrying the satellite phone for personal use in the event of an emergency.