Indian Army trains ‘kites to hunt drones’; Check out how it works!

Auli: During the ongoing joint training exercise Yuddh Abhyas of India and the US in Uttarakhand’s Auli, kites were demonstrated in action for the first time by the Indian Army that has taught them to feed on enemy drones. During the ongoing joint training exercise, ‘Arjun,’ a kite trained to hunt down hostile drones, was shown in operation.

In order to locate and eliminate hostile drones during the exercise, the Indian Army fabricated a scenario in which it would employ a kite and a dog. As soon as it hears the drone, the dog in this case warns the Indian Army. A drone from the enemy may be killed in the air by using the kite to locate it.

In a first-ever application of these birds, Indian Army soldiers are using trained kites to prey on enemy drones. According to army officials, the Indian Army also uses trained kites and dogs for military operations. A capability like this could aid the security forces in combating the threat posed by drones entering Indian territory through the Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir borders.

In a number of instances, drones operating out of Pakistan have been alleged to have dropped packages including cash, weapons, and narcotics in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. A shipment of guns and Indian rupees dropped by a Pakistani drone in the Samba region of Jammu was recently discovered by the Jammu and Kashmir Police on November 24. During the exercise Yuddh Abhyas, the Indian Army forces conducted crawling operations from the Mi-17 chopper.