Indian students died while trying to save another from drowning in US lake

Over the Thanksgiving weekend, two Indian students tragically died in the US. The students, who were from Telangana, were at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday when the deaths were reported. Shiva Kelligari, 25, and Uthej Kunta, 24, have been identified as the victims. According to a report, they were both master’s students at Missouri’s St. Louis University.

In a tweet, Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao stated that he had asked his staff to help the grieving families get their loved ones’ mortal remains back. ‘I have already asked my team @KTRoffice to assist the family in getting the mortal remains back asap,’ he wrote.

Kunta had gone swimming on Saturday afternoon, and when he didn’t come up, his friend Kelligari dove into the lake to save him but also didn’t surface, according to news agency PTI, which cited the police statement. Kunta’s body was found two hours after the incident, while Kelligari’s was found later on Sunday, according to police, who received a distress call at 2:20 p.m. According to police records, both people were declared dead at the scene.

The manager of the Airbnb where the two were lodging claimed that he had called the emergency services when he overheard cries for aid. He said, ‘My daughter and I both called 911.’ He was quoted as saying to a local channel, ‘My brother jumped in the water and tried to save him, but by the time he got to the kayak, they were already gone.’

A 20-year-old Indian student was killed in another incident after being hit and dragged by a truck in Canada. According to reports, Kartik Saini was a native of Haryana’s Karnal and arrived in Canada in August of last year to pursue his studies. The cyclist was reportedly hit and dragged by a pickup truck last week at the intersection of Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue in midtown. Saini was declared dead on the spot. The investigation, according to the Toronto Police, is in progress.