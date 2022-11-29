Israel’s diplomat criticises filmmaker for comments made about ‘The Kashmir Files’

In response to Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid calling ‘The Kashmir Files’ a propaganda, vulgar film, Naor Gilon, the ambassador of Israel to India, stated that it is insensitive and arrogant to speak about historical events before thoroughly researching them.

The diplomat claimed that because many of those involved are still alive and still making payments, the events depicted in The Kashmir Files are ‘an open wound’ in India.

The high-level response from Israel came after Nadav Lapid, the jury chair of the International Film Festival of India 2022, referred to the film directed by Vivek Agnihotri as vulgar and expressed shock at seeing it in a festival’s competition section.

As a result of what the ambassador, Naor Gilaon He wrote in ‘an open letter’ to Lapid, ‘In Indian culture they say that a guest is like God. You have abused in the worst way the Indian invitation to chair the panel of judges at IFFI Goa as well as the trust, respect and warm hospitality they have bestowed on you.’

‘As a son of a holocaust survivor, I was extremely hurt to see reactions in India to you that are doubting Schindler’s List, the Holocaust and worse. I unequivocally condemn such statements. There is no justification. It does show the sensitivity of the Kashmir issue here,’ he added.

The diplomat further advised the Israeli director not to ‘reflect his frustration on other countries.’

‘You will go back to Israel thinking that you are bold and made a statement. We, the representatives of Israel, would stay here. You should see our DM boxes following your ‘bravery’ and what implications it may have on the team under my responsibility,’ Naor Gilon noted.

Gilaon continued, adding that he feels ashamed of what has happened, ‘The friendship between the people and the states of India and Israel is very strong and will survive the damage you have inflicted.’

The Kashmir Files was included in the schedule for the 2022 edition of IFFI’s Indian Panorama segment. The schedule also featured ‘Jai Bhim,’ ‘Major,’ ‘Ariyippu,’ and ‘RRR,’ among other important movies. At the box office, the movie made over Rs 250 crore.