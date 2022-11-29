iVOOMi Energy launches 2 new electric scooters in India: Features and price

Mumbai: India based electric vehicle manufacturer, iVOOMi Energy has introduced new variants of e-scooters in India. The prices range between Rs 69,999 to Rs 1,21,000. The S1 series of electric two-wheelers will be available to customers from December 1 onwards across all the iVOOMi dealerships. The latest series of S1 high-speed e-scooters will be available in 3 colors – Peacock Blue, Night Maroon, and Dusky Black.

The S1 240 e-scooter delivers a range of 240 km. It has a twin battery pack of 4.2 kWh, and is powered by a 2.5 kW motor for extra torque. The S1 80 e-scooter is powered by a 2.5kW hub-mounted motor. This motor will deliver a top speed of 55 kmph. All the models of the S1 will get three riding modes — Eco, Rider, and Sport.

The new models also feature ‘Find my Ride’. The new feature is equipped with a GPS tracker and monitoring system. This will ensure the security of the vehicle as well as making it easy to spot in crowded places such as a mall parking lot, market places, among others.