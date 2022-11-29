Kwatra extends his tenure as foreign secretary by 16 months

According to a Personnel Ministry order, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, the foreign secretary, has been given a 16-month extension in the position past the date of his superannuation on December 31 of this year.

On May 1 of this year, Kwatra succeeded Harsh Vardhan Shringla in the position of Foreign Secretary.

‘The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved an extension of service to Vinay Mohan Kwatra, (IFS:1988), as Foreign Secretary beyond the date of his superannuation i.e. 31.12.2022 up to 30.04.2024 or until further orders, whichever is earlier,’ a government order said.

His contract was extended as India prepared to take over the G-20 presidency. The G-20 Summit will be held in India the following year. Previously, Kwatra was Nepal’s representative for India. In addition to the US, China, and Europe, Kwatra is renowned for having in-depth knowledge of relations with countries in India’s neighbourhood.