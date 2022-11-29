Migos rapper Offset still hasn’t been able to fully recover from his cousin Takeoff’s death, reveals Cardi B

Migos rapper Offset doesn’t seem to have entirely recovered from the loss of his cousin, bandmate and close buddy Takeoff. He was viciously shot on November 1 at a bowling alley in Houston called 810 Billiards & Bowling after an altercation. He was determined to be dead on the spot.

Cardi B issued a voice note on Twitter in which she discussed how her husband Offset is coping with Takeoff’s untimely and shocking passing. She also called out internet users who were ‘trying to be humorous to get clout.’

In a since-deleted Twitter voice note, Cardi B said, ‘We living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy. I feel like if I talk about the incident so desensitized, I feel like if we talk about how we really feel or what motherf—kers really been going through, y’all will start saying, ‘Oh, sympathy.’ And we don’t want no sympathy. We ain’t no charity case. But no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy.’

The rapper from ‘WAP’ went on to say that she is not ‘in the mood’ to goof around online and that her family and she are still going through a very profound bereavement process.

About 10 days after Takeoff’s death, the rapper, whose real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was honoured at the State Farm Arena during a Celebration of Life event. Drake, Quavo and Offset were in attendance.