No ‘Mid-day meals’ without Aadhaar card; more than 100 million children will be affected!

The HRD ministry has issued a notice making the ownership of an Aadhaar card required for schoolchildren, which will be made available to them on July 1. This is done to enhance transparency and boost efficiency. Except for Jammu & Kashmir, Meghalaya, and Assam, the entire nation would be subject to this regulation.

The move, according to the ministry, is intended to ensure overall effectiveness, according to a report from HT. In 2015–16, 10.03 crore of the 13.16 billion students enrolled in schools nationwide received a noon meal on a regular basis. Despite the fact that the instructions typically take effect on February 28—the day after the notification was made public—the government has granted everyone who lacks the necessary instructions until June 30.

According to the statement, ‘Using’Aadhaar as an identification card for delivery of services, benefits, or subsidies streamlines the government delivery process and enables beneficiaries to collect their entitlements immediately and in a smooth way’. Aadhaar numbers will also be required from cooks and assistance employed under the midday meal programme.

‘The cooks and assistants are also considered beneficiaries under the programme, therefore they must also provide their Aadhaar numbers. Schools will receive notice that pupils who want to participate in the Midday Meal Program must provide documentation of their Aadhaar number or submit to authentication’, the official added. The Government of India’s Midday Lunch Scheme is a school meal programme aimed at enhancing the nutritional status of school-age children across the country.