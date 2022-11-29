DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

SalamAir launches flight service to this city

Nov 29, 2022, 02:45 pm IST

Muscat: Low-budget air carrier based in Oman, SalamAir has decided to operate direct flight service connecting Muscat and Bangkok in Thailand. The flight service will start from December 18.

The air carrier will operate 3 flights per week on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Fridays from Muscat. The  return flights from Bangkok are scheduled for Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Bangkok is SalamAir’s second destination in Thailand. The air carrier also operate direct flights to Phuket.

