Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends at all-time high for fourth day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended at new high for fourth day in a row. The uptick in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and metal stocks supported the indices.

BSE Sensex rose 177.04 points or 0.28% to a new record high of 62,681.84 NSE Nifty gained 55.30 points or 0.30% to end at 18,618.05, its fresh record closing high.

The top gainers in the market were Hindustan Unilever, , JSW Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Cipla, Britannia Industries Sun Pharma, Nestle, Dr Reddy’s, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Titan and HCL Technologies. The top losers in the market were IndusInd Bank, Coal India, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti Suzuki, Power, Grid Corporation and Larsen & Toubro.

About 1653 shares have advanced, 1717 shares declined, and 147 shares remained unchanged in the equity market. FMCG, Pharma and Metal indices rose 0.5-1 percent, while selling was seen in the auto, realty and capital good stocks. BSE midcap and smallcap indices shed 0.3-0.4 percent each.