Swara Bhasker supports the comments made about The Kashmir Files by IFFI jury chair Nadav Lapid.

The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, has been criticised as ‘propganda, filthy film’ by Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, the head of the jury for the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2022. Despite widespread criticism of the director, Swara Bhasker, an actress, supported Lapid.

An outcry has been caused by Nadav Lapid’s comment on The Kashmir Files. Swara Bhasker, however, spoke out in favour of the Israeli director. I’m going to provide a news article about Lapid that calls the Vivek Agnihotri film a ‘propaganda picture.’ Swara wrote, ‘Apparently it’s quite evident to the globe (sic).’

‘We are all troubled. We thought it was a crude, propagandist film unfit for the creative competition portion of such a renowned competition. Since the festival’s attitude actually embraces critical conversation, which is necessary for both art and life, I feel completely at ease discussing these sentiments in public’ On Day 2 of the event, which was hosted in Panaji, Goa, Nadav Lapid said.