UAE National Day: Dubai Ruler orders release of 1040 prisoners

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has pardoned 1,040 prisoners. The royal pardon was issued to mark the UAE’s 51st National Day.

Earlier, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi has pardoned 1530 prisoners.

Every year, during special occasions, the country’s Rulers pardon a number of inmates in a compassionate gesture that seeks to keep families together and raise quality of life.