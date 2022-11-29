UAE National Day: UAE ruler pardons 1,530 prisoners

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi has pardoned 1530 prisoners. The prisoners who were sentenced to jail terms for a variety of offences were ordered to be released ahead of the UAE’s 51st National Day.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also pledged to settle the financial obligations of the released prisoners. The decision is in line with UAE’s humanitarian initiatives based on values of forgiveness and tolerance. This will give the released prisoners to start a new life and thus they will be able to contribute to the service of their families and communities.

Every year, during special occasions, UAE Rulers pardon hundreds of inmates in a compassionate gesture that seeks to keep families together and raise quality of life.