Vivek Agnihotri, Anupam Kher take dig at IFFI jury on ‘The Kashmir Files’ remark

Mumbai: ‘The Kashmir Files’ filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, on Monday, seemingly took a dig at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) Jury Head Nadav Lapid for calling the film ‘propaganda, vulgar’ at the festival’s closing ceremony.

Lapid had termed ‘The Kashmir Files’ a ‘propaganda, vulgar film’, adding that he was ‘shocked’ to see the film in the competition section of such a prestigious film festival. A video from the festival went viral in which Lapid is seen criticising the film. ‘All of us were disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, The Kashmir Files. That felt like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable openly sharing these feelings here with you at this stage. In the spirit of this festival, we can surely also accept a critical discussion, which is essential for art and life’, he said during the closing ceremony.

‘If the holocaust was right then the exodus of Kashmiri pandits is also right. This seems pre-planned because immediately after it the tool-kit gang became active. It’s shameful for him to make a statement like this even though he comes from a community of Jews who suffered from the holocaust’, Kher told ANI on Tuesday. ‘So by making a statement like this, he has also pained those people who suffered this tragedy. I would just say may god give him wisdom so that he doesn’t use the tragedy of thousands of people to fulfill his aim on stage,’ he added.

#WATCH | Anupam Kher speaks to ANI on Int'l Film Festival of India Jury Head remarks for 'Kashmir Files', "…If holocaust is right, the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits is right too. Seems pre-planned as immediately after that the toolkit gang became active. May God give him wisdom.." pic.twitter.com/cUQ1bqzFs7 — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

Referring to Lapid’s remarks, Anupam Kher also tweeted, ‘No matter how high the height of the lie is.. It is always small in comparison to the truth’. The veteran actor attached pictures from ‘The Kashmir Files’ and Steven Spielberg’s film ‘Schindler’s List’ with his tweet.

Agnihotri took an indirect dig at the remark by tweeting, ‘GM. Truth is the most dangerous thing. It can make people lie. #CreativeConsciousness’.

GM. Truth is the most dangerous thing. It can make people lie. #CreativeConsciousness — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 29, 2022

Lapid’s remarks did not go down well with many. Actor Darshan Kumaar, who played key role in ‘The Kashmir Files’ along with filmmaker Ashoke Pandit and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Vice President Abhinav Prakash were among the people who condemned the controversial comments.

‘The Kashmir Files’ released earlier this year in theatres and it told the story of the Hindu exodus in the 1990s and targeted killings of the Kashmiri Pandits. The movie went on to become one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2022 and Anupam Kher received acclaim for his performance.