While betting on Football World Cup in Kolkata, five people get caught

On Monday in Kolkata, five men were arrested placing bets on the World Cup of Football. A team from the Kolkata police detective department’s anti-rowdy section carried out a raid at a private guest house on Elliot Road after receiving a tip, and they caught the accused red-handed.

When the police raided the house, all five accused were placing wagers on the Football World Cup match between South Korea and Ghana.

The accused were betting on television and with their mobile phones.

Six mobile phones, one television, and some documents have also been seized by the police from their possession.

While four people were taken into custody at the house, the final individual was taken into custody by the Kolkata Police elsewhere.

The accused were presented before the court on Tuesday after a case was filed. More information is awaited.