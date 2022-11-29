Zebronics launches new 3-in-1 product Zeb-Sound Bomb X1: Price and specifications

Mumbai: India based Audio, IT & Gaming Peripherals, Mobile/ Lifestyle Accessories, Power Solutions, Healthcare and Surveillance Solutions brand, Zebronics launched an new three-in-one product named Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb X1. The new device features a true wireless earphones, a Bluetooth speaker, and an LED torch. Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb X1 is priced at Rs 1,399 and product is available on the company’s online store as well as on Amazon in 3 colours – white, blue, and black.

Also Read: UAE National Day: Fujairah Ruler orders release of 153 prisoners

The Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb X1 is primarily a true wireless headset, and has Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. It comes with touch controls and 13mm dynamic drivers. The earbuds are claimed to offer up to 5 hours battery life on per charge. There is also voice assistant support. The charging case of the device has a Bluetooth speaker with a 36mm dynamic driver built in, as well as an LED torch, both of which are powered by the inbuilt battery of the charging case itself. There is a USB Type-C port for charging the case.