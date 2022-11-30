1998 Coimbatore blast case accused arrested for selling cars he rented through online company

A man who had previously been detained in connection with the 1998 Coimbatore bombing and was a member of the banned Al Ummah organisation was arrested once more for selling rental cars that he had obtained through an online car rental agency.

A few cars that were rented from an online car rental company in Thiruvanathapuram, Kerala, were not returned, according to a complaint recently made to the Vanjiyur Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram.

A man named Ilyas was taken into custody by Kerala police in connection with this after they conducted an investigation in the Vadapalli area near Thrissur. Further research revealed that Mohammad Rafiq, who is from the Kuniyamuthur area of Coimbatore, was also involved in this. The Vanjiyur police then arrived in Coimbatore and detained Mohammed Rafiq.

He was identified as a member of the banned Al Ummah movement and was detained in connection with the Coimbatore bombing case in 1998 during the course of the investigation.

The investigation also revealed that they had driven rented vehicles from different regions of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, then sold the vehicles’ spare parts. Mohammed Rafiq is accused of renting cars in Kottayam two years ago, transporting them to Tamil Nadu, and then selling them as well.

Following an investigation, the police arrested Mohammed Rafiq, took him to court in Thiruvananthapuram, and then put him in jail.