3 people are arrested in UP for the murder of a man who filed an RTI against the village head

An official claimed on Wednesday that three people had been detained in connection with the death of a 32-year-old man who had filed an RTI request against the village chief in this area’s Iglas police station.

Devjeet Singh, who ran a cybercafé in Gorai village, has been identified as the man, informed the police.

Devjeet Singh, who was accused by the police of engaging in land grabbing and other corrupt activities, had reportedly submitted an RTI request against Devender Singh, the chief of the village.

Police station in Iglas SHO Devjeet Singh, according to Vijay Singh, had also claimed that ‘sub-standard’ development work had been done in the village.

According to his family, he was killed on Sunday after being attacked by the village chief and his henchmen with sticks and sharp objects. The officer stated that his brother Surendra Singh, who was also hurt in the incident, is receiving treatment at a hospital and that his status is stable.

Devender Singh, his son Kartik, and six other people have an FIR filed against them under the Indian Penal Code’s (IPC) Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 147 (rioting), and others after Devjeet Singh’s family members complained.

Luvkush and Dinesh’s names were added to the FIR for their involvement under Section IPC 120B (criminal conspiracy) following an initial investigation, he continued.

According to the SHO, Luvkush, Dinesh, and one Harveer have all been detained while a search is ongoing for the other accused.