Bilkis Bano petitions the Supreme Court to overturn the release of 11 rape defendants.

Bilkis Bano filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the sentence reduction and parole of those found guilty in the 2002 gang rape case. The 11 guys who raped her in a group and killed her family members received life sentences.

When Bilkis Bano was gang-raped while escaping the violence that started after the Gujarat Godhra train burning event, she was 21 years old and five months pregnant. One of the seven members of her family that perished was her three-year-old daughter. The Gujarat government approved the release of the 11 men under its remission policy, and they left the Godhra sub-jail on August 15. They’d spent more than 15 years behind bars.

On Wednesday, Bilkis Bano opposed the Supreme Court’s ruling in May allowing the Gujarat government to utilise the 1992 remission criterion. She also filed a writ case opposing the early release of 11 rape inmates.

The defence in the case contended that the remission policy of the state of Maharashtra would be in effect and that the 11 convicts could not have been permitted to be freed from prison.

The plea was presented to Chief Justice DY Chandrachud of the Supreme Court today for listing. CJI Chandrachud said he will investigate the possibility of both pleas being heard simultaneously and by the same bench.