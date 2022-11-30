Can eggs boost brain health?

There is no doubt that eggs are loaded with important nutrients like lutein and zeaxanthin, which fight disease, as well as provides our body with iron, vitamins, minerals and carotenoids.

In fact, consuming one egg per day can provide your body with up to 75–76 calories, 7-8 grammes of protein, 5 grammes of fat, 1.6 grammes of saturated fats and a multitude of nutrients that not only support immunity and muscle growth but also aid in tissue and cell regeneration.

As per a recent study published in the journal of Nutritional Neuroscience involving 79 participants between the ages of 18 and 75 years old, it was observed that eggs improved cognitive functioning.

The study points at a compound NWT-03 hydrolysate, which has the ability to boost cognitive function and improve self-regulation, creativity, attention span, reasoning, working memory, inhibitory control and mental flexibility, among other brain functions. A lot more research is still needed to establish the fact.

The research suggests that beneficial and health-promoting phytonutrients including choline, lutein, and zeaxanthin may be present in egg yolks. Numerous studies suggest that these nutrients may also contribute to increased cognitive function.

Eggs should be consumed in moderation, though, as they contain significant levels of dietary cholesterol, which is bad for your health, can affect your triglyceride levels, and can cause high blood sugar, heart problems, and obesity.