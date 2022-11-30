Follow these 5 natural ways to increase sperm count

Low sperm count is one of the problems that men face. This can happen due many reasons. A low sperm count in men increases the risk of infertility. A low sperm count occurs when the fluid (semen) a man ejaculates contains fewer sperm than normal.

Low sperm count in men can be caused by several factors such as hormonal imbalances, defects in the tubules that transport sperm, chemicals, tumors, infections, and ejaculation problems.

By following some natural ways one can get rid of this problem. Here are they:

Diet: Diet has a big impact on sperm count. Antioxidants, vitamins and minerals should be added in the diet. This will help increase the sperm count. Tomatoes, sweet potatoes, squash, carrots, pumpkin seeds, fish, walnuts and blueberries are all good to eat.

The antioxidant ‘lipoic acid’ should be taken well. These are helpful in increasing sperm quality and motility. Lettuce and potatoes can be eaten for this.

Vitamin-E and Selenium are also very good. Liver, chicken and eggs are all good sources of these. Nuts, seeds, and sunflower oil are all sources of vitamin E. Zinc is also good for sperm production and quality to some extent. For this it is good to eat nuts, oysters, red meat, beans, lobster, crab, grains and dairy products.

Water: Make sure to drink water properly. Dehydration can also cause a low sperm count.

Regular sleep: Deep and restful sleep can also help increase sperm count and sperm quality. So sleep is enough. Make sure to sleep for seven or eight hours continuously at night. And should stay away from mental stress.