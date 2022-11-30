Health Department declares ‘Rabies a Notifiable Disease’; Report

On Tuesday, the Maharashtra health authority classified rabies an illness that must be reported. Over 20,000 people are allegedly killed in India every year by the lethal disease, which is transmitted by bites from rabid animals. According to a report by the Times of India, hospitals and doctors will now need to alert the health department whenever a patient suspected of having rabies is hospitalised.

The official statement released on Tuesday stated that only a robust monitoring and illness reporting system could result in the prevention, control, and eradication of rabies from a specific geographic region. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), at least 200 rabies deaths occur in Maharashtra each year, but only around 20 of these cases are reported to the appropriate authorities.

Children under the age of 15 make up much to 60% of rabies cases. The most frequent cause of rabies is dog bites. According to the research, there have been no rabies deaths in the past five years, and the number of dog bites in Mumbai has decreased from 85,438 in 2018 to 61,332 in 2021. There is a movement to eradicate rabies worldwide by 2030, even though it has already been done in Goa, Andaman, and Sikkim in India.