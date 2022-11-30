In Chennai, college students block government bus, shout slogans praising their gang

In Chennai, the threat of disorderly college students on the bus and train is still present. In the most recent incident, students were seen obstructing a bus and raising signs that praised their college while being photographed and recorded while doing so.

College students from Nandanam, Presidency, and Pachaiyappa have made headlines for their risky, illegal, and notorious public transportation behaviour. They participate in these actions to prove their superiority. For decades, this practise has plagued city residents who use public transportation to get to work.

Numerous instances of students from the above said college brandishing weapons while riding buses and trains and even attacking students from rival colleges have been captured on camera.

In the most recent incident, several students, allegedly from Nandanam Arts College, were caught on camera blocking a bus in front of the SIET Women’s College while shouting praises for their gang and their school. They also recorded the incident on camera.

They were caught on camera by other students who were waiting for the bus, and the video has since gone viral. Concerned citizens posted the video on social media and tagged Greater Chennai Police, who promised to take action against the incident’s culprits.