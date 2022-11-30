Jennifer Lopez opens up about the major heartbreak she went through when her engagement to Affleck got called off

When they resumed their romance, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shocked the world last year. The couple’s marriage earlier this year inspired people to believe in the reality of genuine love. The two, however, got off to a difficult start. Early in the 2000s, the couple began dating and even became engaged before calling it off in 2004.

Nearly two decades later Lopez has opened up about the devastating pain she felt when her engagement to Affleck was broken.

In an interview with Apple Music 1, the singer reflected on her rekindled romance with the actor and said, ‘It was so painful after we broke up. Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life. I honestly felt like I was going to die.’

‘It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn’t get it right. But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending. It has the most ‘would never happen in Hollywood’ ending,’ the singer reportedly said.

Lopez and Affleck were engaged back in 2002. However, it ended in a split two years later. Jennifer and Ben reconnected in April 2021, resumed their relationship, and were wed in Las Vegas in July 2022.

‘We captured me at this moment in time when I was reunited with the love of my life and we decided we were going to be together forever,’ the singer said about her album ‘Let’s Get Loud’. ‘The whole message of the album is, ‘This love exists. This is real love.”

‘Now I think what the message of (the album) is: if you have, like me at times, lost hope, almost given up, don’t,’ Lopez told the host. ‘True love does exist, and some things do last forever, and that’s real. I want to put that message out into the world, and that does take a lot of vulnerability.’