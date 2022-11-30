Manish Sisodia accused by ED of changing phones, destroying evidence in liquor policy case

The AAP leader Manish Sisodia is among the accused in a Delhi liquor policy scam that the Enforcement Directorate claimed on Wednesday changed their phones numerous times and destroyed evidence.

Amit Arora, a businessman from Delhi who was arrested on Wednesday, and Manish Sisodia used and switched out 11 phones, the investigation agency informed a Delhi court. According to ED, these phones were used at the time of the alleged liquor scam. It also charged Manish Sisodia and Amit Arora with erasing crucial case evidence.

‘The magnitude of the destruction is such that most suspects, liquor barons, senior government officials, Excise Minister of Delhi (Manish Sisodia) and other suspects have changed their phones multiple times, where the approximate value of the devices used and destroyed comes to whooping sum of Rs. 1.38 crores approx,’ the ED said.