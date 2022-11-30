On December 12, OnePlus will introduce its first desktop monitors in India.

The OnePlus Monitor X27 and the OnePlus Monitor E24 are two new desktop monitors that OnePlus has announced would be added to its product lineup in India. On December 12, the new OnePlus monitors will go on sale in India. Customers who are interested can click the ‘notify me’ button on the official OnePlus website. The new OnePlus monitors, according to the manufacturer, are ‘made to fulfil the particular needs of varied types of customers,’ whether they are working or playing.

The premium market is served by the OnePlus Monitor X27, which is ideally suited for gamers. It will be offered with a screen size of 27 inches. The OnePlus Monitor E24, on the other hand, is a mid-range product that was created for ordinary clients with basic spec demands. It will be with a 27-inch screen size.

In a press statement announcing the debut of its new goods, the co-founder of OnePlus stated, ‘Since our beginning, we have developed into one of India’s most adored technology brands thanks to our products’ effortless user experience and quick, fluid performance. We are thrilled to introduce the OnePlus monitors, a brand-new addition to the OnePlus product line. The OnePlus monitors are a testament to our unrelenting efforts to create cutting-edge goods that deliver cutting-edge technology in their respective price ranges. As always, regular market research and insightful community comments help us adapt our product offerings for them.’

Due to its increasing market share and popularity over the past few years, OnePlus has revised its product lineup both internationally and in India. The company started off by making smartphones, eventually expanding into the audio and smart wearables industries. The business entered the smart TV market in 2019. According to OnePlus, who cites Counterpoint research, the company grew by 123% YoY in the first half of the year and is now among the top three brands of smart TVs in India.